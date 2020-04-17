Wirelessly Charge Three Devices at Once With 15% Off Aukey's Charging Station [Exclusive]

AUKEY 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad KINJAQ10 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

AUKEY 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Take it from someone whose phone’s USB-C port just shit the bed: it’s nice to have a wireless charger, and if you have multiple devices to juice up—say, your smartphone and some true wireless earbuds—you don’t have to buy multiple. AUKEY’s 25W wireless charger falls to $30 with our exclusive promo code KINJAQ10.

It won’t charge any of your Qi-compatible devices at that rate , however. The juice is split up between all three pads, giving you the ability to charge at 5W (older devices) , 7.5W (newer iPhones) , and 10W (some newer Androids) on any given contact. Don’t worry about figuring out which one you’ll need to use. The device and charging pad will discuss all that whenever they shake hands.