Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you still use wired headphones day-to-day, Bose’s legendary QC25s are on sale for a ridiculously low $110 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. They sound great, they have excellent active noise cancelation, and they’re down to an all-time low price by about $50. You just have to be okay with that wire...



...and if you aren’t, the wireless QC35s remain on sale for $299, a $50 discount, and the same deal we saw on Black Friday.