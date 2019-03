Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Wearing makeup is all fun and games until it’s time to take it off. Stop scrubbing your skin raw with a washcloth or using endless, expensive, wasteful cotton pads and pre-soaked wipes, and get yourself a MakeUp Eraser for $16 in one of four on-sale colors (including a unicorn print).

MakeUp Eraser promises to remove every trace of cosmetics from your face using only warm water. The secret is a proprietary polyester blend that’s great at getting all the gunk off your face. Simply hang it up to dry when you’re all cleaned off, and wash as needed. Your days of pouring money down the drain on other makeup removers are over.