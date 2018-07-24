Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kingston’s HyperX Cloud II is one of your favorite gaming headsets, and you can try it out today for $80, the best price Amazon’s listed all year. It’ll will work on PC, Xbox One, PS4, or even Switch (though surround sound only works on PC and Mac), and features full 7.1 surround sound, which gives you a huge competitive edge in games like Fortnite and PUBG.

