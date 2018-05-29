BlendTec Total Blender Classic | $200 | Amazon

Blendtec is the brand that brought you those viral “Will It Blend” videos, and yeah, their blenders are really good. If you’ve had one on your wish list, you can grab a one today for $200. That’s a whopping $100-$200 less than usual, and though it’s not an all-time low price, it is the best deal we’ve seen since January.

