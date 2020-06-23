It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Wicked Audio's Bluetooth Speaker Is Wicked Affordable at 70% Off

Sheilah Villari
Wicked Audio Outcry Bluetooth Speaker | $15 | SideDeal
Having a portable, easy to use Bluetooth speaker that won’t break the bank is essential for all your outdoor adventures. Wicked Audio has this on sale today for just $15. That’s 70% off its usual price.

This USB rechargeable speaker has enhanced bass and a battery life of up to eight hours, perfect for a day out by the pool, camping, or on the beach. It takes about five hours to get a full charge so you’ll want to plan ahead if you’re traveling with it. The twin 45mm drivers are what give these it’s extremeness. It’s easy to connect your phone but you do have the option to plug it into an aux jack to instantly get the tunes flowing.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Sheilah Villari

