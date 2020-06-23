Wicked Audio's Bluetooth Speaker Is Wicked Affordable at 70% Off

Wicked Audio Outcry Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Wicked Audio Outcry Bluetooth Speaker | $15 | SideDeal



Having a portable, easy to use Bluetooth speaker that won’t break the bank is essential for all your outdoor adventures. Wicked Audio has this on sale today for just $15. That’s 70% off its usual price.

This USB rechargeable speaker has enhanced bass and a battery life of up to eight hours, perfect for a day out by the pool, camping, or on the beach. It takes about five hours to get a full charge so you’ll want to plan ahead if you’re traveling with it. The t win 45mm dr ivers are what give these it’s extremeness. It’s easy to c onnect your phone but you do have the option to plug it into an aux jack to instantly get the tunes flowing.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.