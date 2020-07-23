Wi-Fi Slow? Try This Wireless Router With a Touchscreen for $49

Amped AC1750 Wireless High Power Router Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If your router is old and slow and you think you’re due for an upgrade, give this Amped TAP-R3 a look at SideDeal. Only $49 for the day, this wireless router has three high gain antennas working with twelve total amplifiers, a combo that should push a strong, clean signal to any corner of a moderately sized house.

This dual band router is rated AC1750, offering 1300 megabits over the 5GHz s pectrum and 450 megabits on 2.4GHz. Long story short, it should handle most consumer-grade connections out there just fine . Here’s the full list of specs and features you’ll win for the money :

12 powerful amplifiers & 3 antennas push Wi-Fi through walls to eliminate dead spots

Create up to 8 networks for guests and restrict access to specific users

Effortlessly stream HD & 4K videos to multiple devices at once

Block websites and set on/off schedules for Wi-Fi access

Connect up to 4 wired devices, such as game consoles and PCs, at gigabit speeds

Wireless Standard: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Frequency Band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Wireless Speed: 2.4GHz: 450Mbps, 5GHz: 1300Mbps (simultaneous)

Amplifiers: 3x 2.4GHz Amplifiers, 3x 5GHz Amplifier, 6x Low Noise Amplifiers

Wireless Security: WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA Mixed, WPS

Wireless Access Scheduling: Specific day & time

Wireless Coverage Control: 15% - 100% Output Power (Individually adjustable for 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks)

Antennas: 1x Detachable High Gain Dual Band Antenna, 2x Internal High Gain Antennas

Ports: 1x RJ-45 10/100/1000M (WAN) Ports, 4x RJ-45 10/100/1000M (LAN) Ports, 1x USB 2.0 Port

Power Adapter Rating: Switching Adapter (Input: 100-240v, Output: 12v, 1A)

Setup Requirements: Broadband Internet modem with Ethernet port

Screen: 4" Touch Screen Display

Dimensions/Weight: 2.13" d x 8.13" w x 6.13" h / 1.8 lbs