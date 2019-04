Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

This tablet stand is made out of aluminum, has an adjustable hinge, and only costs $10 today with promo code Stand004. And you know what? I bet it could hold a phone too. Or your Nintendo Switch (the bottom is open for the charging port). Or maybe even a cookbook in the kitchen. It’s a stand! Stands are useful, and this one is good and cheap. We stan for it.