It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle Deals

Why Wear a Mask When You Can Wear an Inflatable Dinosaur Costume for Just $38

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
219
Save
Inflatable Dinosaur Costume | $38 | Amazon
Inflatable Dinosaur Costume | $38 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Inflatable Dinosaur Costume | $38 | Amazon

Ok, obviously that’s a joke. But at the same time, this is kind of a fun way to interact with friends or family without well, interacting with them. This Inflatable Dinosaur Costume is 57% off and at just $38 this is probably an excellent item to have in your arsenal if you’re a bit of a jokester.

Advertisement

This Jurassic World inflatable costume is officially licensed and 100% Nylon. It’s a long sleeve inflatable jumpsuit with a zipper closure and has a battery-operated fan. Yes, you will need to get batteries. There are a few other dino options even with sound but this is the best deal among them and honestly the most iconic too.

Prime members will enjoy free shipping on this.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished)
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished)
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Give Your Computer Some Breathing Room With $10 off Samsung's 1TB Portable SSD

HP Highlights Serious Laptop, Desktop, and Monitor Bargains for Black Friday

There Ain't No Party Like a Sony First-Party Because Sony First-Party Games Are on Sale at Amazon