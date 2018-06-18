If you’re going to buy a console from the 3DS family in the age of the Nintendo Switch, the New 2DS XL is probably the one you should get. It normally costs $150 (half the price of a Switch), but Walmart’s marked that down to a $130 today (both black/turquoise and white/orange), which leaves you with an extra $20 to spend on SNES Virtual Console titles, or Super Smash Bros., because who wants to wait for December?
Why Wait to Play Super Smash Bros.? Save $20 On a New 2DS XL Right Now.
