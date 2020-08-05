Why Wait to Get Back on the Road Again When Tacklife's T8 Jump Starter Battery Pack Is 40% Off?

Tacklife T8 800A Peak Jump Starter QABMDTAE Graphic : Gabe Carey

No matter how many miles you’ve racked up on your trusty sedan, everyone needs a jump now and then. But as we all know, if you want something done, you have to do it yourself. That’s where jump starter battery boosters like the Tacklife T8 come in. Marked down $32 on Amazon using the promo code QABMDTAE, this is one deal that drivers won’t want to miss. Not only will it get your car back up and running without the need for an offchance good samaritan (especially in the socially distant coronadays), but it’ll also charge your phone, tablet, and anything else powered by USB.

Never again will you have to thumb it on your way to Pennsylvania to buy some fireworks—not that I would know anything about that!