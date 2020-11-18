Why Sweep The Floors If You Don't Have to? The Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum Is $190 Off

Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum | $400 | Amazon



The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum is here to help. Down to $400 because of a price drop, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.

I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

