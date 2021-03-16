Why Sweep the Floors if You Don't Have To? Shark's IQ Robot Vacuum Is 20% off

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum | $480 | Bed, Bath, & Beyond



I’m gonna be honest with y’all — sweeping your home or apartment is annoying. You gotta get all the corners and crevices, and even bend over to pick up all the dust just to throw it out. And let’s not get started on the eternal dust underneath the furniture or the pets who insist that a broom is their only nemesis (just me then, ok). Anyway, that’s where Shark IQ Robot Vacuum comes into play!

At $480, which is $120 off its original list price, you can schedule this cleaner to pick up pet hair, dander, and whatever else on hard floors. It’s also extremely self-charging, and has smart sensors so it always knows where to clean! Not to mention, the vacuum has a self-emptying base (that holds dust and debris up to 30 days!) and a self-cleaning brush roll , so all you have to do is dump the bigger can without bending over too much, which is amazing for folks with mobility issues. What are you waiting for? An invitation?