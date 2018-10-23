Creative Sound BlasterX H5 Special Edition Gaming Headset | $30 | MassDrop
Graphic: MassDrop

Creative’s SoundBlasterX H5 gaming headset is the gaming headset of choice for multiple professional esports teams, and costs $80 on Amazon right now. But if you head over to MassDrop (quickly!), you can get their exclusive special edition of the headset for $30. The only real difference is a more “pronounced” side plate, but all of the features are the same.