Photo: Henrique Ferreira (Unsplash)

If The Big Tapa has you pining for a trip for the Iberian Peninsula, this vacation package from Gate 1 Travel is worth a look.



Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Starting at $1,999 per person (with promo code TZWCPR), you’ll get roundtrip flights into Lisbon and out of Madrid, plus hotel nights and breakfasts in all of the following cities:

2 nights Lisbon

2 nights Seville

3 nights Torremolinos

1 night Granada

2 nights Madrid

Of course, all of your transfers are included, as our the services of an English-speaking tour guide, plus lunch and four dinners with wine, and more. Prices vary by your departure airport and date, but promo code TZWCPR will take $400 off per person, no matter where or when you leave.