If The Big Tapa has you pining for a trip for the Iberian Peninsula, this vacation package from Gate 1 Travel is worth a look.
Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.
Starting at $1,999 per person (with promo code TZWCPR), you’ll get roundtrip flights into Lisbon and out of Madrid, plus hotel nights and breakfasts in all of the following cities:
- 2 nights Lisbon
- 2 nights Seville
- 3 nights Torremolinos
- 1 night Granada
- 2 nights Madrid
Of course, all of your transfers are included, as our the services of an English-speaking tour guide, plus lunch and four dinners with wine, and more. Prices vary by your departure airport and date, but promo code TZWCPR will take $400 off per person, no matter where or when you leave.