12-Night Portugal/Spain Vacation With Flights | $1999+ | Gate 1 Travel | Promo code TZWCPR
Photo: Henrique Ferreira (Unsplash)

If The Big Tapa has you pining for a trip for the Iberian Peninsula, this vacation package from Gate 1 Travel is worth a look.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

Starting at $1,999 per person (with promo code TZWCPR), you’ll get roundtrip flights into Lisbon and out of Madrid, plus hotel nights and breakfasts in all of the following cities:

  • 2 nights Lisbon
  • 2 nights Seville
  • 3 nights Torremolinos
  • 1 night Granada
  • 2 nights Madrid

Of course, all of your transfers are included, as our the services of an English-speaking tour guide, plus lunch and four dinners with wine, and more. Prices vary by your departure airport and date, but promo code TZWCPR will take $400 off per person, no matter where or when you leave.