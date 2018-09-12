Graphic: Shep McAllister

If someone in your household eats all the tasty marshmallow bits out of the Lucky Charms box, leaving you with nothing but replacement-level cereal, your dreams have come true.



Amazon is selling this 3 pound bag of dehydrated marshmallows for just $19, within a few cents of an all-time low. Reviewers note they taste pretty much the same as the ones that come in the Lucky Charms box, and you can shovel these in by the fistful without that pesky cereal taking up space in your stomach.