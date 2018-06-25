Graphic: Shep McAllister

Take it from me, someone who loaded up all his possessions in a moving container this weekend: you should have a dolly. This one can be used as both a dolly and a hand truck, can hold 300 pounds, and is down to $50 on Amazon right now, or about $10 less than usual. Most importantly though, it folds up flat when not in use, so it should fit in just about any closet.

