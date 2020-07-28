Why Go Outside to Experience the Pandemic When You Can Do It at Home for Just $36

Pandemic: The Cure Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Why experience a global pandemic outside when you can do it from the safety of your own home. If you’re still social distancing with your small circle here’s the perfect not totally on the nose activity for game night. Solving four fictional outbreaks with the Pandemic: The Cure. And it’s on sale today for 28% off.

Pandemic: The Cure is a dice-based version of the popular Pandemic board game. It’s quick to set up and easy to play. You’ll be in charge of finding the cure for four different diseases that threaten the world. So at least we only have the one right now. ::nervously shrugs:: Much like the scientists working tirelessly to help with COVID you and your team are in charge of containing hotspots unlike whatever Florida, Texas, California, and Arizona are doing. The dice will determine what can be done. You’ll make decisions on how to travel between the regions to collect samples and swap information. Each choice can have a major outcome and each player will hold a specific role for the research team like dispatchers and medics. Re-rolls can lead to a perfect turn which cures all but it can also cause more outbreaks. When infection rates get too high all players lose, interesting. But if you work together and determine the best course of action you save the world. How poignant.

