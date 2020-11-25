Why Buy a New Console When You Can Get a Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet for $250?

1UpArcade Golden Tee Cabinet Image : Best Buy

1UpArcade Golden Tee Cabinet | $250 | Best Buy



Here are the benefits of buying an arcade cabinet that exclusively plays the golf game Golden Tee, which is $150 off at Best Buy right now, instead of getting a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X:



Advertisement

It’s on sale for $250, making it half the price of a new console.

Next-gen games cost $70. Here, you get Golden Tee and never need to by more games.



Includes a riser, four games, and a 17" screen .

Xbox Series X does not play Golden Tee.

You can’t go to a dive bar to play Golden Tee right now, so this is the next best thing.

Less ugly than the PlayStation 5.

It’s a Golden Tee arcade cabinet.

Any questions?