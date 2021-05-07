Who's That Pokémon? It's Pikachu, and He's on a $15 Switch Controller

Pikachu PowerA Switch Controller Image : Best Buy

Who among us does not love Pikachu? Show yourself so that I may kick you out of here. Pikachu is a delightful mouse who kills other creates with electricity that comes out of his cheeks. What’s not to like here? If you want more Pikachu in your life, here’s something cute for you: a PowerA Switch controller with a Pikachu theme. This officially licensed controller features a slick yellow highlights that evoke the ‘Chu. The little guy is also emblazoned on the pad itself, as are some more subtle Pokemon accents. Beyond just being cute, it also has programmable back buttons. As far as third-party controllers go, it’s a pretty fun one, so give it a little look-see.