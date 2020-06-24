It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Who's That Knocking at Your Window? Find Out With a $29 Motion Security Light

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home Deals
Qualitus Motion-Sensing Security Light | $29 | MorningSave

If you don’t have the money for a smart home security system, an inexpensive motion-sensing floodlight could be an effective alternative. Its 80-LED panel will shine at up to 900 lumens when it notices movement, which should help deter anyone who took your home for an easy shake. With weatherproof construction and solar-powered energy, you can slap one to the side of your home with little maintenance to worry about. Only $29 at SideDeal.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

