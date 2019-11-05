It's all consuming.
Who's Got Next On This $279 Mortal Kombat 4' Arcade Cabinet?

Eric Ravenscraft
Mortal Kombat Arcade Cabinet | $279 | Walmart
Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft
Growing up in the 90s, owning a Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet felt like an impossible dream. Now, you can get one 3/4 scale cabinet with Mortal Kombat 1-3 for less than the cost of an average domestic flight. Whether that means you’ll finally be able to beat Jerry, who always handed you your own butt in high school, is another matter.

