As much as your dog prefers to smell like butt, he’s probably overdue for a bath. In fact, he’s probably been due for a long time now. But if you live in an apartment and don’t have easy access to a hose, a regular shower or sink isn’t really the right tool for the job. At least not without the Waterpik Pet Wand.



The Pet Wand attaches to any standard sink faucet, shower, or garden hose (though it’s probably overkill if you have one of those), and transforms it into a professional pet washing tool. Its WaterComb spray mode delivers high pressure (this is a Waterpik, after all) streams of water to penetrate fur, but with a flick of the thumb wheel, you can switch to a narrower spray for sensitive areas.

If your dog doesn’t like baths, this won’t do anything to prevent that devastating look of betrayal he gives you, but at least it’ll help bath time end sooner. Today’s $30 list price is an all-time low, but promo code 5PET18 will save you an extra $5 at checkout.