Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have a pet, there’s no reason not to take advantage of this Chewy sale. For a limited time, you’ll get an extra 50% off at checkout on dozens of items from Frisco. Cat litter. Dog poop bags. Beds. Dog sweaters. Crates. Collars. Toys. More stuff! Basically, everything except pet food is included here, just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Note: The deal applies to a single item only, so choose wisely.