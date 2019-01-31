Full disclosure: You will look kind of goofy when you use this AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit. It’s worth it though, because right now, you can bring one home for just $43, after clipping the $5 off coupon. Included in the set is two syringes of whitening gel, plus an LED light that speeds up the whitening process, in addition to a mouth tray and case. Yes, the light makes you look like a duck, or just an adult sucking on a really big pacifier. But hey, no one said the ordeal of getting whiter teeth would be pretty.
Whiter Teeth Are Within Reach With This On-Sale AuraGlow Kit
