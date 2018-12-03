Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Sleep is precious. Whether or not you get enough sets the tone for your entire day, so give yourself a fighting chance at happiness with a white noise machine to cancel out any sounds that might keep you awake.

Amazon has the Marpac Dohm Classic, which allows you to customize the volume and tone, for $40 — a fair investment for your first foray into sound therapy. Once you’ve got the soothing din working, all you’ll need is a weighted blanket for maximum quality sleepage.