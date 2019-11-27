Whip Up Some Delicious Egg Bites In Your Instant Pot With This $8 Silicone Tray

WEBSUN Silicone Egg Bites Molds | $8 | Amazon

Are you buying an Instant Pot during all of the sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? If you are planning to get one, or already own one, you need to add this WEBSUN Silicone Egg Bites Molds to your shopping list while it is only $8. It’s easy to clean, can be stored right in the fridge or freezer, and fits in up to an 8 Q t.-sized pressure cooker .