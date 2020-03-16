It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Whip it Real Good: This Handheld Mixer is Just $15

Quentyn Kennemer
Dash Compact Handheld Mixer | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Dash Compact Handheld Mixer | $15 | Amazon

Not everyone needs those industrial kitchen mixers that cost just as much as they weigh (TONS) and have a million different pieces. If you’re just scrambling up the occasional omelet or baking a small pie, an electric hand mixer might be more your style.

These things usually run around $30, but the highly-rated Dash models—available in Aqua, Gray, and Red—are as low as $15 right now. You’ll get three speeds to find your perfect consistency, and they’re small enough to tuck away in the back of a cabinet for ages after you inevitably forget you have one.

