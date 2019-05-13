Graphic: Shep McAllister

It doesn’t have infinite options for exploration and 120 unique and challenging shrines, but this Legend of Zelda chess set still looks awesome, and is marked down to $40 on Amazon right now. That’s the best price they’ve ever listed, so you won’t have to smash too many pots or chop too much grass to put together the rupees you need.



The two sides of the board aren’t just divided by color. The golden “hero” side features Zelda as the queen, Epona is the Knight, and Navi is the model for the pawns. The black side features Ganondorf as the king, Iron Knuckle as the bishop, and a deku scrub for the pawns. As the owner of the board, you get to pick the set you use. That’s not an official chess rule, but I think we can make an exception here.