Whew, Apple Airpods Are Down To $140

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
For all the Apple-obsessed folks out there, I have some good news for you — Best Buy is selling a pair of Airpods for $140, which is down from their original price of $160. Like all Apple products, it connects with your iPhone and Macs with ease, has hours of playtime, and can easily charge once you place them in the carrying case. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

