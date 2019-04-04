Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not expect much from an original board game based on a hit TV show, but the Game of Thrones board game is actually excellent (though devoid of sex and incest).



So if you’ve been pacing your house, waiting impatiently for April 14, pick it up for $48 today to pass the time. That’s not the best price ever, and in fact, it was all the way down to $32 around Black Friday for one day, but it’s about $7 less than we’ve been seeing over the last several months.You could definitely wait for a more a more favorable deal so you don’t have to take out a loan from the Iron Bank, but with the final season set to premiere in a few weeks, this timing is too perfect.