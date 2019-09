Photo: Amazon

Buy Two, Get 30% Off Your Order | MiiR | Amazon

Do you love to keep your drinks nice and cold? You can restock your glassware collection during this sale from MiiR. When you shop on Amazon, if you Buy Two MiiR products you’ll get 30% off your entire order. There’s no coupon code required, the deal should automatically apply at checkout.