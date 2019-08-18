Photo: Amazon

Buy an Insignia or Toshiba Fire TV Edition, Get a 3rd Generation Echo Dot For Free | Amazon

Have you been dragging your feet about buying yourself a Fire TV? Well, right now, there is no better time to do it. When you buy an Insignia or Toshiba Fire TV Edition, you’ll get a 3rd Generation Echo Dot for free.

What makes this limited-time offer even better is that a bunch of these TVs has been marked down in price. An Insignia 50-Inch 4K Ulta HD Fire TV is $250, which is $100 off.

The rules are simple: