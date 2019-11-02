When Work Knocks You Down, This Feature-Packed Standing Desk Mat Will Get You Back Up

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Genius Mat by Sky Mats | $51 | Amazon | Promo code GENIUSMAT15

I’ll tell you from experience that switching to a standing desk is inadvisable without a good standing desk mat. But if you’re going to get a good standing desk mat, you might as well get a great standing desk mat.



Advertisement

Genius Mat features all sorts of contours, ridges, and even a big roller ball for your arches so you can stretch your legs and massage your feet throughout the day. They sent me one to try out a few weeks ago, and I’ve been spending a lot more time standing at my desk than I used to, even as events surrounding me at work conspire to knock me onto my ass.

My feet feel great at th e end of the day too. Certainly better than the rest of me.

Use promo code GENIUSMAT15 to get it for $51, down from the usual $60.

Advertisement