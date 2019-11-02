When Work Knocks You Down, This Feature-Packed Standing Desk Mat Will Get You Back Up

Genius Mat by Sky Mats | $51 | Amazon | Promo code GENIUSMAT15
I’ll tell you from experience that switching to a standing desk is inadvisable without a good standing desk mat. But if you’re going to get a good standing desk mat, you might as well get a great standing desk mat.
Genius Mat features all sorts of contours, ridges, and even a big roller ball for your arches so you can stretch your legs and massage your feet throughout the day. They sent me one to try out a few weeks ago, and I’ve been spending a lot more time standing at my desk than I used to, even as events surrounding me at work conspire to knock me onto my ass.
My feet feel great at the end of the day too. Certainly better than the rest of me.
Use promo code GENIUSMAT15 to get it for $51, down from the usual $60.