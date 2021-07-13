When There's a $12 Deal on Your Xbox Storefront, What Are You Gonna Buy? Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Screenshot : ‪Mad Dog Games

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Xbox One) | $12 | Microsoft

The remastered Ghostbusters game is available digitally for only $12 right now. If you missed out on this, its a surprisingly good video game adaptation for the series. T he moment-to-moment gameplay takes a lot after Gears of War in just the way characters control. The single player story has you take on the role of a silent rookie learning from the four main Ghostbusters all voiced by the original cast exploring new and familiar set pieces from the franchise in what is about the closest we’ll get to a proper Ghostbusters 3. Unfortunately not included is the original multiplayer where you take on waves of ghosts in horde mode styled gameplay .