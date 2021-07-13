It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

When There's a $12 Deal on Your Xbox Storefront, What Are You Gonna Buy? Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

I ain't afraid of no deals *trumpets* *trumpets* *more trumpets*

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
5
Save
Alerts
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Xbox One) | $12 | Microsoft
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Xbox One) | $12 | Microsoft
Screenshot: ‪Mad Dog Games
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Xbox One) | $12 | Microsoft

The remastered Ghostbusters game is available digitally for only $12 right now. If you missed out on this, its a surprisingly good video game adaptation for the series. The moment-to-moment gameplay takes a lot after Gears of War in just the way characters control. The single player story has you take on the role of a silent rookie learning from the four main Ghostbusters all voiced by the original cast exploring new and familiar set pieces from the franchise in what is about the closest we’ll get to a proper Ghostbusters 3. Unfortunately not included is the original multiplayer where you take on waves of ghosts in horde mode styled gameplay.

Advertisement
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech