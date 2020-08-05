It's all consuming.
When the Spice Girls Sang Two Become One They Were Talking About the MaiTai Vibrator

svillari
Sheilah Villari
MaiTai Couples Vibrator | $24 | Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis are just really too good to us. In their month-long celebration of honoring wellness, they’ve been hitting us with some awesome deals, and today we have one for couples. If you’ve been lucky enough to shelter in place with your honey bunny maybe you’ve gotten creative with snuggle time. Today the MaiTai couples vibrator will take that to a new level for just $24.

This vibrator has three motors, ten vibration modes, and is definitely a way to change up whatever you’ve been doing. The all-round shape stimulates, is comfortable, and the vibes are distributed evenly so like you and your significant other it’s equal. Now Ella Paradis is boasting that you can create over one hundred combinations of good feels and well what better way to spend a rainy summer afternoon than trying to figure them all out. It’s USB rechargeable and completely waterproof so you can take this off dry land. We say challenge accepted on discovering new things.

The MaiTai deal is only for today and free shipping for orders over $49.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

