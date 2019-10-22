When the Leaves Fall, Harness the Power of 220 MPH Winds For Just $96

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker Roav 36V Cordless Leaf Blower | $96 | Amazon

Those changing leaves may look pretty now, but before too long, they’re going to be a brown, moldy carpet on your lawn. Luckily, you can skip the rake and blow them into a pile (or at least off your patio) with this 36V cordless leaf blower.



Capable of generating 220 mph winds, it normally sells for $150, but this week is marked down to $116, with an extra $20 clippable coupon thrown in on top. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on this thing, so lock in your order before it gets blown away.