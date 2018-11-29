Image: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The stuff that comes in the carton doesn’t have anything on fresh-squeezed juice. Now, you can squeeze all the citrus you want in your own kitchen with this Breville Motorized Citrus Press, now on sale for $161. This stainless-steel powerhouse features a motor that juices your citrus of any size for all its worth. After all, there’s really no better way to start your day than with a tall glass of OJ.