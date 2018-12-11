Photo: Amazon

This $22 Zippo hand warmer will keep your hands toasty for six hours, just like those disposable Hot Hands packs. But unlike those packs, the Zippo then can be recharged over USB cord, and reused over and over again. Plus, you can use it year ‘round to charge your phone, as it doubles as a 5200 mAh USB battery pack.

I recommend buying two, so you can always have one to use while your other is charging. Cold hands are not a matter to take lightly, as we know. Today’s price is within a few bucks of the lowest it’s ever been, so pick this up before it cools down.