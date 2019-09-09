Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Mood Lamp | $17 | Box Lunch | Promo code BLGIFTS

Look, if you don’t know who Zero is, why did you click on this article? For those of us cultured enough to know Zero is the only character worth caring about in The Nightmare Before Christmas, you can now express your love for the best ghost in Halloween Town.



Right now, you can get Zero Mood Lamp for $17 from Box Lunch when you use the promo code BLGIFTS. You can use this lamp to get a spooky mood set for when you start belting out “This Is Halloween.”