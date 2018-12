Photo: Melissa & Doug

It sounds too good to be true, but you’re not dreaming: Melissa & Doug really is offering buy one, get one 50% off and free shipping on everything via promo code GRNMONDAY. Weirdly, the toys that look the most fun mimic activities nobody’s all that eager to do in real life — cleaning, getting groceries, doing laundry, working minimum wage jobs...