What the HELL? Doom Eternal Is $10 Off Right Now

Gabe Carey
Doom Eternal (PS4) | $50 | Amazon and Walmart
Doom Eternal (Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon and Walmart
Doom Eternal (PC) | $50 | Amazon and Walmart
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
That’s right. The next big shooter of the year is out in two days and it’s already discounted on Amazon and at Walmart to a mere $50. If you were undecided before, take a gander at this hot-as-HELL discount.

Now you don’t have to think twice about whether you should splash out on Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Doom Eternal ... because you can get both! Decapitate demons and vibe out fishing by the lake. Rack up headshots and pay off loans. All of these fun video game activities are now possible—at least on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

(Sadly, the Nintendo Switch version is left out of this deal.)

So get ready to kill a whole lotta demons, shooting, ripping and tearing your way through a dystopian apocalypse. Or you could just stare out your window. Same effect, really.

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

