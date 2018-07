Graphic: Shep McAllister

GPU prices are finally starting to recover from the crypto-driven shortage we suffered through during the first half of the year, and this high end Gigabyte GTX 1080 TI is down to a perfectly reasonable $700 right now on MassDrop. That’s a lot of money, sure, but it’s one of the most powerful cards money can buy, and you’ll be playing games on Ultra settings for years to come.