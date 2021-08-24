Mimikyu/Sylveon Plush | $13 | Amazon



When spooky meets flamboyant, I can’t think of a better combo of just two things than these two pokemon. If you are a fan of the most colorful eeveelution or the disguise Pokémon, this is the sale for you.

Advertisement

I personally am a Glaceon girl, but there is no denying the spoopy cuteness of this mashup. With Halloween around this corner, this already seems like the perfect decoration to leave out all year long. They do actually offer all the eeveelutions mixed with this ghost and fairy type, but only Sylveon is 26% off. Either way, it’s an excellent addition to any pocket monster collector’s self. This cute creeper stands almost eight inches high, is made from super soft material and elastic so it won’t lose its form.

This will ship for $5.