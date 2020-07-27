WFH Cluttering Your Living Space? This Storage Bedframe Upgrades Your Under-Bed Storage for $150 Less Today

Modus Furniture Simple Platform Storage Bed Graphic : Gabe Carey

Modus Furniture Simple Platform Storage Bed | $503 | Amazon

I didn’t know clutter until I moved into a Manhattan studio apartment with my partner and our two pets about a year and a half ago. In our various excursions to Ikea leading up to our cohabitation, one of our first investments was under-bed storage. And I haven’t looked back. Folks, let me tell you, there’s nothing like shoving shit you don’t know what to d o with under the bed and out of sight. On sale for just over $500 on Amazon, the queen-size Simple Platform storage bed from Modus Furniture is elegant and understated, but best of all, it’s practical. Save 23% and see for yourself what all the fuss is about.