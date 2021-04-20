Wet n Wild's SpongeBob Collection Is Pure Nautical Nonsense

Wet n Wild SpongeBob SquarePants Vault 931964 Image : Wet n Wild

Wet n Wild SpongeBob SquarePants Vault | $67 | Ulta | Use Code 931964

I was genuinely underwhelmed when the Spongebob Hipdot collaboration came out last year. Not that I’m a super fan, but it’s F.U.N. to be nostalgic. This Wet n Wild collection is nautical leagues ahead of that. The SpongeBob SquarePants Vault combines each of the offerings in a convenient undersea bundle. Use Ulta’s code 931964 to save a few dollars too.

Grab Bikini Bottom’s finest brushes, highlighters, sprays, eyeshadows, and of course, sponges. Patrick and Spongebob’s bestie powers are brought to both the primer and setting sprays to keep your mermaid mug perfect. Dive into color with an 18-pan shadow palette and recreate every ocean hue. The shimmery highlighter adds a touch of golden sand to glow. Spongebob’s faithful snail companion appears as a brush cleanser, and being cruelty-free means, no Garys were harmed in the making. Five unique makeup sponges and two kabuki brushes round out the offerings. Just use your imaaaaaaginaaaaation with this magnificent sea to land cosmetology. Are you proud to serve this look at the Krusty Krab?

As I mentioned, you can grab any of these items on their own and still use the code if they cost $15 or more together.

This will ship for free.

