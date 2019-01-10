Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No need to weigh the pros and cons of this deal; we did it for you, and deemed this $37 OXO Good Grips Food Scale worth the cost. Featuring an 11-pound capacity, this cordless scale can weigh in pounds, ounces or grams, and it has an easy-to-read display that actually pulls away from the base so its visible while weighing larger bowls or plates. Now that’s worth it’s weight in, well, whatever food you’re weighing on this thing.

