Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

24-Pack Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Toilet Paper | $19 | Amazon | Clip the $9 coupon

Toilet paper, for reasons that should be obvious, is not a purchase you should skimp on. Could you find 24 large rolls of single ply for less than $19? Sure, of course. But this is Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare, and it’s softer, more absorbent, and can stand up to moisture far better than the cheap stuff.



Advertisement

Clip the coupon on the page to pinch $9 off the price of the 24-pack, bringing it down to easily the best price ever.