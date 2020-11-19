Welp, the M1-Powered 512GB Macbook Air Is Already $50 off, but Only in Gold for Some Reason

13" MacBook Air With Apple M1 Chip Graphic : Gabe Carey

13" MacBook Air With Apple M1 Chip | $1,200 | Amazon

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBook’s featuring the company’s own custom chipset is reviewing surprisingly well, including from our friends at Gizmodo. And, like clockwork, it’s already discounted on Amazon, at least if you opt for twice the storage as the base model and a Gold colorway. While the souped-up laptop would ordinarily set you back $1,250—and still does in Silver and Space Gray—this one specific model is a whole $50 off as of last night.

Make of that what you will, but considering it just came out 2 days ago, anyone planning to pick one up in this exact configuration already ought to do it before the price hikes back up. While you might think it’s a permanent, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product, it could actually be a temporary, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product. We’ve seen it before, with the AirPods Pro and 4th Gen iPad Air, so it isn’t necessarily unprecedented on Amazon. Still, you may want to wait and see what deals and bundles come out of Black Friday instead.

Here’s what Caitlin McGarry, Consumer Tech Editor at Gizmodo had to say:

... overall, the new MacBook Air is the best overall laptop I’ve ever used. It’s slim, it’s portable, its performance is killer, its battery life will absolutely change my life when I’m doing more work on the go again, and the base price for the improvements delivered by the M1 chip is unbeatable. This isn’t just the best MacBook Air, it’s the best Air by a mile.

I didn’t expect 2020 to be the year of the Mac, but, well, I didn’t expect anything about this year to unfold as it did. If you’re already a fan of Apple’s laptops, buying a new version with M1 is a no-brainer.