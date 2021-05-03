Well, You Can Now Pre-Order a Waluigi Switch Controller for $50

PowerA Waluigi Switch Controller Image : Amazon

PowerA Waluigi Switch Controller | $50 | Amazon

I have some blessed news for you on this wonderful Monday: you can now pre-order a Waluigi controller. The folks at PowerA have created the perfect Switch controller, which features the purple pervert himself. It’s third-party but officially licensed by Nintendo. The nice perk of this is that it includes two programmable back buttons. So while it might look like a meme joke, it’s actually a pretty neat gamepad. It comes out in June, so pre-order one today for $50 and use it next time you play Super Sm ash Bros. so you can weep at the fact that Waluigi isn’t in it.